Al Fresco All Natural has launched a new line called Tastes Just Like Chicken Sausages. The products will initially be on shelves at Stop & Shop and expand retail distribution throughout the summer.

Inspired by iconic chicken dishes, the Tastes Just Like line boasts four varieties of fully-cooked chicken sausages that reflect a variety of cuisines, giving consumers a convenient meal solution. Each package contains five sausage links.

Chicken Burrito spices up meal time with a blend of chili seasonings, black beans, and fire-roasted corn, while Nashville Hot Chicken melts together savory flavors of roasted garlic and toasty onion with buttermilk, dry mustard, and a touch of sweet brown sugar.

For fans of classic Italian cuisine, the flavors of mozzarella, parmesan and Romano cheeses, tangy sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, and basil in the Chicken Parm offer a delicious take on this staple dish, and for a take-out favorite at home, the Fried Rice sausage is loaded with whole peas, sweet carrots, green onion, sesame oil, garlic, and ginger.

“With Tastes Just Like, we set out on a mission to provide consumers with an unexpected variety of flavors while prioritizing easy meal preparation for busy lifestyles,” says Matt Monkiewicz, CEO of Kayem Foods, manufacturer of Al Fresco. “The fully cooked dinner category hasn’t seen innovation in the last 10 years, despite consumers actively looking for alternatives to traditional flavors, so we’re excited to make adding chicken to your diet more convenient and delicious than ever before.”

The gluten-free Tastes Just Like Chicken Sausages are antibiotic free, contain no artificial ingredients and feature 100-110 calories, 9-10 grams of protein per serving and 70% less fat than pork and beef products.



