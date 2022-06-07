Frozen Greek yogurt brand Yasso has redesigned its packaging to feature an upgraded design with a more prominent and distinct logo.

Expanding across Yasso's entire portfolio of frozen Greek yogurt bars, sandwiches, chocolate coated bars, poppables and mochi, the new packaging features new food photography spotlighting the brand's flavors and utilizes an eye-catching color system to unify innovation platforms. The Yasso logo was also refreshed now encased in an electric, dripping blue at the top of all cartons creating an easily identifiable brand block on shelf.

"The brand has gone through an incredible evolution over the last 10 years and we believe that this creative redesign is going to have a significant impact in retail" says Craig Shiesley, Chief Executive Officer of Yasso. "The cohesive creative strategy across both our core bar business and our innovation platforms will drive brand recognition for new and existing users and make Yasso a standout choice within the category."

Since launching in 2011 with the brand's now-signature frozen Greek yogurt bars, Yasso has grown to become a leader in delivering indulgence for consumers looking for frozen snacks that provide taste and nutrition. The brand will reach $200MM in annual retail sales this summer.