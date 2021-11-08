Designalytics, in partnership with Dieline, announced the winners of the second-annual Designalytics Effectiveness Awards, recognizing the impact of strong packaging design and its impact on driving double-digit sales growth for some of today’s fast-moving consumer brands.

Award winner selection is entirely data-driven, based on sales performance in the marketplace and rigorous quantitative consumer testing of each design. Entries for consideration this year for package redesigns launched in the U.S. between July 2018 and July 2020.

This year’s grand prize winner is Dark Horse, a wine brand owned by E. & J. Gallo Winery. Brooklyn-based ForceMAJEURE led the redesign effort, building on the design by leaning into the brand’s key distinctive asset: its beloved horse iconography. Bold color was added to each varietal, showing off some “pop” and making the line easier for consumers to navigate.

The redesign resulted in a 15% increase in sales for Dark Horse following the brand’s relaunch relative to the same period during the prior year—significantly outpacing the average for similarly-priced wines.

