Saffron Road is launching two new Asian-style frozen meals, available in stores starting in July. They include:

Plant-based General Tso’s: A healthier version of the traditional deep-fried dish, this entree features whole plant-based protein, batter-free, cauliflower and chickpeas dumplings, and lower total fat. The dumplings sit on a bed of white rice, bok choy, and red bell peppers swirled into a chef-crafted tangy sauce.

“We used a wheat-free, slow-brewed tamari, regionally-specific dried chili, and a specially created mirepoix to build unami,” says John Umlauf, SVP of culinary operations at Saffron Road.

Kung Pao Chicken: Following the popularity of its Sweet & Sour Chicken, Saffron Road’s first foray into Chinese cuisine, Saffron Road is giving the most popular Chinese dish in America a modern upgrade. Using white meat chicken raised without antibiotics, red and green bell peppers, roasted peanuts and a signature sauce that’s complex in flavor and brings a bold level of heat.

“We carefully sourced Szechuan peppercorn from an artisan spice house, blending it with miso, red chilies, apple juice, and a slow-brewed tamari," says Umlauf.



