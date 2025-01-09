Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) has launched the G+D Smart Label, a tracking solution that transforms any package into an IoT device.

Ultra-thin and slightly larger than a credit card, Smart Label has been developed by G+D in conjunction with its hardware partner, Sensos, to enable cost-effective, accurate location tracking for a range of applications. These include parcel delivery and shipping, fleet management and monitoring the movement of luxury goods.

G+D provides an all-in-one solution that includes hardware, an iSIM, IoT connectivity, and an IoT platform that manages the connection and firmware updates. The Smart Label uses smart motion sensors that detect movement and acceleration, underpinned by GPS accuracy, which has been tested to ensure sub-10m precision in ideal conditions. Coupled with customizable reporting frequencies and agile cloud-based configurations, the Smart Label can adapt to specific business needs and allow users to manage, monitor, and ensure the integrity of their assets at every stage of their journey, whether stationary or on the move.

Additional features of the G+D Smart Label include an open-close sensor for tamper protection and automated proof of delivery, and a temperature monitor to ensure the integrity of perishable goods. Activation is triggered when it is peeled and applied to an item. It is also reusable and certified for air travel.

"G+D has been dedicated to designing robust and innovative solutions for the transport and logistics market, and is the market leader of solar-powered trackers with over 180,000 connected devices in the field,” says Sharath Muddaiah, head of portfolio strategy for IoT Solutions at G+D. “Following the launch of our award-winning first-generation Smart Label solution in 2023, we have been working on the development of an even more compact and highly accurate solution. The G+D Smart Label provides a single end-to-end solution, including dedicated service support and warranty from one source. Our industry has seen many a solution which, once sold, has limited support, and we are here to set a new trend.”

The G+D Smart Label is available to purchase directly from G+D and from G+D’s IoT Shop for German and U.S. customers.