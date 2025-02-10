Nulogy, a leader in collaborative manufacturing and supply-chain solutions, has introduced the newest solution to its multi-enterprise platform: the Nulogy Smart Factory.

The Nulogy Smart Factory empowers manufacturers with real-time visibility into their production operations. By leveraging bidirectional machine monitoring and automated data capture, manufacturers can swiftly address issues on the factory floor as soon as they occur while harnessing data-driven insights for continuous improvement and sustainable, long-term growth.

The Smart Factory is leveraged by manufacturers across North America and Europe because it is easy to use, quick to implement and has proven capability to unlock real-time insights into the stoppages, downtime and inefficiencies that are affecting production throughput and increasing costs. More than 2.6 billion products are made every year through the Nulogy Smart Factory.

“From the operators all the way up to the VP of operations, people are looking at (the) Smart Factory either in the dashboard, on the computer or through the visual factory screens daily,” says Chris Mericas, senior operations analyst at Louisiana Fish Fry, a U.S.-based consumer packaged goods brand specializing in seasoning and dry-food products. “Through (the) Smart Factory’s real-time machine monitoring, we are now able to quantify the efficiency gains from increased data visibility across the business – as well as foster a mindset of data-driven continuous improvement across the entire organization.”

“We built (the) Smart Factory to give manufacturers the power to harness real-time data to improve efficiency and maximize capacity,” says Bryan Sapot, VP of the Smart Factory at Nulogy. “By using the data to get on the same page every day and be more agile on the plant floor, customers can cut their downtime, increase overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), and implement data-driven workflows and processes to dramatically improve plant performance.”

“With the launch of (the) Smart Factory, we are further cementing Nulogy as the only purpose-built platform for external manufacturing networks,” says Jason Tham, CEO of Nulogy. “We look forward to a greater number of manufacturers leveraging machine monitoring and data automation for more resilient and responsive operations, which in turn will help create stronger external manufacturing supply chains.”

Through the Nulogy Smart Factory, manufacturing operations leveraging automated production lines and machinery can:

Gain real-time visibility into plant operations: Gain a deeper, up-to-the-minute understanding of machine performance through the tracking of plant-wide metrics to individual machine outputs.

Reduce costs and waste: Eliminate unplanned downtime through real-time monitoring and alerts of plant activity.

Improve operational efficiency: Identify bottlenecks on the production floor in real time through intuitive, color-coded scoreboards, addressing issues as soon as they occur.

Maximize profitability and growth: Win the day by hitting yield goals and ensuring on-time delivery.

To learn more about the Smart Factory solution, visit Nulogy’s website.