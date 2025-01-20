JD Manufacturing, Inc. has partnered with Bison to optimize its automatic batch fryer.

JDM integrated Bison’s Nautilair 12.3" High Energy Blower into its JD500CXI automatic batch fryer. This blower helped increase the fryer’s output capacity and optimize energy use. The Nautilair blower fit within the existing fryer enclosure without altering its size and it integrated with JDM’s 480V, 3-phase power setup. Additionally, the blower endures harsh conditions of a food production environment, including exposure to moisture, oil-contaminated air, and aerosolized caustic substances.

This collaboration has increased the fryer’s output from 500 to 600 lbs. of kettle chips per hour. The design enhancements also enable JDM's customers to reduce fuel consumption and minimize environmental impact.

“Partnering with JD Manufacturing to enhance their fryer system has been a rewarding experience,” says Jordan Loughney, senior applications engineer for Bison. “Our Nautilair blower technology has demonstrated its capability to support high-performance applications while maintaining efficiency. We are thrilled to see JDM achieve such impressive results, reflecting both their innovation and the reliability of our solutions.”

“The power density is astounding,” adds Joshua Smith, controls engineer at JDM. “We upgraded from a 1 HP AC motor to a 7.5 HP DC motor, all within the same space.”