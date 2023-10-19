Golden Grail Beverages has expanded the production capacity of its energy drinks and canned water beverages through a new co-packing partner in Mooresville, N.C.

This collaboration aims to enhance profitability and improve the manufacturing process of its products. In addition to the cost benefits, the new co-packer has a faster manufacturing line. This 128,000–sq.–ft. co-packer facility will increase the production capacity for Golden Grail Beverage products.

According to Golden Grail Beverages, a highlight of this partnership is the projected 40% reduction in manufacturing costs. This cost-saving measure aligns with the company’s commitment to fiscally responsible investing. The company says that it will contribute to the growth and sustainability of its beverage portfolio, which includes brands such as Sway Energy Drink, Spider Energy Drink, Trevi Fruit Essence Water, Tickle Water, Sketch Can for Tweens, Cause Water, and KOZ Water.