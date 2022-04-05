Carnation's line of RTD Breakfast Essentials beverages has launched a new flavor in collaboration with Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats, adding to a Breakfast Essentials co-branded lineup that includes Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes, Golden Grahams, Krave and Cinnabon flavors.

The new flavor is inspired by the marshmallow-y flavor of Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats, and provides the following for breakfast:

- 240 nutrient-rich calories for energy

- 10g of protein per 8 oz. bottle to help support growth and build/maintain muscle

- 25% Daily Value of calcium to help improve bone strength

- Key nutrients for immune support including 100% daily value of Vitamin C and 50% daily value of Vitamin D, plus 21 essential vitamins and minerals

The new Rice Krispies Treats flavor is $9.95 per pack of 6, at select retailers and via DTC on Carnation's website.



