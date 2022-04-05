Yes Way Rosé, the female-owned wine and lifestyle brand has debuted Yes Way Rosé Blueberry + Lavender Spritz, the newest flavor in the brand’s growing low-alcohol spritz portfolio.

Yes Way Rosé’s Blueberry + Lavender Spritz boasts a blend of floral lavender and slightly sweet blueberry inspired by the south of France. Sold in 4-packs, Yes Way Rosé’s Blueberry Lavender Spritz is $12.99 at select retailers nationwide.

On the heels of two successful Spritz releases in 2020—Pink Lemonade and Peach + Ginger—the brand has seen a nearly 50% increase in Spritz sales last year, Yes Way Rosé is growing the franchise to meet modern consumer demand by offering the new flavor combination.

The low-calorie, low-alcohol, and low-sugar Yes Way Rosé canned wine spritzers are made with a French rosé base and integrated with all-natural flavor extracts and fizzy effervescence.



