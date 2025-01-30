Pete & Gerry’s Organics, LLC has purchased Farmers Hen House, a privately-held, Kalona, Iowa-based company providing Certified Humane eggs.

This deal combines complementary offerings across the free-range, pasture-raised and organic segments. Both companies have grown by nearly 50% since 2021 amid the rising popularity of premium eggs. The combined resources and infrastructure will help in continuing to meet demand from customers and consumers.

With the addition of more than 90 family farms and a modern processing facility in Iowa, this combination will support Pete & Gerry’s growth, particularly across the Midwest and West. Pete & Gerry’s now operates four packing facilities, significantly increasing its overall processing capacity and providing greater flexibility and efficiency in its manufacturing system.

“Humanely sourced eggs, like our Pasture-Raised, Free-Range, and Organic products, are rapidly gaining popularity due to their quality, consistency and ethical appeal,” says Tom Flocco, CEO of Pete & Gerry’s. “As the effects of Avian Influenza continue, this trend is expected to drive a larger share of the egg market toward premium options due to enhanced biosecurity afforded by more distributed farm networks. Joining together with another purpose-driven company like Farmers Hen House, which shares in our mission to protect hen welfare and the American family farm, felt like a natural fit. We’re stronger together to advance our mission toward healthy hens, healthy eggs, and a healthy planet.”

By integrating Farmers Hen House’s network of family farms, Pete & Gerry’s now works with a total of nearly 300 family farms, ensuring a reliable supply of ethically sourced eggs for consumers and retail partners.

“Farmers Hen House was created nearly three decades ago with a mission to produce premium eggs as a way to keep local family farms competitive in a modern economy,” says Ryan Miller, president and co-owner of Farmers Hen House. “We’ve grown and scaled the company while keeping with tradition, and we’re proud today to embrace a new era with Pete & Gerry’s to grow the reach of our collective Certified Humane eggs.”

Terms of the transaction will not be disclosed. Farmers Hen House was advised by Brown Gibbons Lang & Company. Giannuzzi Lewendon and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisors to Pete & Gerry’s.