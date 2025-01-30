Entenmann's is launching Big Chunk Soft Baked Cookies at select retailers nationwide.

Made with real butter and semisweet chocolate, Entenmann's Big Chunk Soft Baked Cookies are available in three flavors: Chocolate Chunk, Mint Chocolate and Salted Caramel Chocolate. These cookies are crafted in a square shape, which provides more space to pack in chunks of chocolate.

Big Chunk Soft Baked Cookies are available for a suggested retail price of $5.29 and each package includes eight individually-wrapped cookies.