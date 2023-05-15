Entenmann’s has introduced ice cream novelties based off of its baked goods products, such as Original Recipe Chocolate Chip Cookies and Rich Frosted Donuts. These items are being sold in the freezer aisle at Walmart stores in the U.S.

Bimbo Bakeries USA tapped Sorrisa Group Inc. to help develop the new line, which includes six ice cream sandwich flavors—Chocolate Chip Cookie; Chocolate Chip & Brownie Cookie; Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Chocolate; Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Salted Caramel; and Glazed Cookie Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches.

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Its brands include Arnold®, Artesano, Ball Park, Bimbo, Boboli, Brownberry, Entenmann's, Little Bites, Marinela, Mrs Baird's, Oroweat, Sara Lee, Stroehmann and Thomas'. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., which operates in 33 countries.

Sorrisa Group Inc., incorporated in 2017, is a food development and marketing company. The company focuses on private label products and launched the Heavenful brand of ice cream novelties in Canada and the USA.



