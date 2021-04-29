Velvet Ice Cream company is voluntarily recalling all of its ice cream and sherbet products as a precaution due to the potential to contain Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious, and sometimes fatal, infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection, however, can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illness or injury has been associated with the recalled products, which are being recalled in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The issue was identified as a result of the company’s routine testing.

The products were distributed to Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia through various drug stores, convenience stores and supermarkets. They are packaged in various sizes and containers. The products were distributed and sold in stores from on or after March 24, 2021, with the following product codes, which can be found at the bottom or side of the container:

Product Code

Item Description

21104

Buehler’s Chocolate Pail

21104

Buehler’s Neapolitan Pail

21104

Buehler’s Vanilla Pail

21089

Discount Drug Mart Chocolate Swirl Pail

21106

Discount Drug Mart Neapolitan 56oz

21095

Discount Drug Mart Strawberry 56

21091

Discount Drug Mart Vanilla 56

21083

Discount Drug Mart Vanilla Pail

21096

North Star Frog Spit

21097

North Star Frog Spit

21098

North Star Frog Spit

21099

North Star Frog Spit

21089

Whale of a Pail Chocolate Fudge Pai

21090

Whale of a Pail Cookies n Cream

21104

Whale of a Pail Neapolitan

21103

Ruggle’s Orange Sherbet Quarts

21104

Whale of a Pail Vanilla Chocolate

21089

Whale of a Pail Vanilla

21090

Whale of a Pail Vanilla

21090

Super Dip Chocolate Pail

21103

Super Dip Chocolate Swirl Pail

21083

Super Dip Chocolate Swirl Pail

21089

Super Dip Chocolate Swirl Pail

21083

Super Dip Cookie n Cream Pail

21106

Super Dip Neapolitan 56oz

21104

Super Dip Neapolitan Pail

21095

Super Dip Strawberry 56

21106

Super Dip Superfriends 56oz

21091

Super Dip Vanilla 56

21083

Super Dip Vanilla Pail

21103

Super Dip Vanilla Pail

21089

Super Dip Vanilla Pail

21090

Super Dip Vanilla Pail

21106

Super Dip Vanilla/Orange 56oz

21106

Velvet erVanilla Lovers Trio 56oz

21091

Velvet Banana Cream Pie 56

21088

Velvet Birthday Cake 3 gallon

21084

Velvet Black Walnut 3 gallon

21099

Velvet Blackberry Cobbler 56

21095

Velvet Blueberry Cheesecake 56

21095

Velvet Buckeye Brownie 56

21091

Velvet Buckeye Brownie 56

21095

Velvet Buckeye Classic 56

21096

Velvet Buckeye Classic Pint

21102

Velvet Buckeye Sandwich 12/10pk

21096

Velvet Butter Pecan & Cashew Pint

21105

Velvet Campfire Smores 56oz

21100

Velvet Caramel Pecan 56

21106

Velvet Chocolate Pint

21096

Velvet Chocolate Pint

21105

Velvet Cookie Dough Extreme 56oz

21105

Velvet Cookie Dough Extreme 3 gallon

21084

Velvet Cookie n Cream 3 gallon

21092

Velvet Cookies n Cream Pint

21103

Velvet Cotton Candy 3 gallon

21092

Velvet Dutch Chocolate 56

21089

Velvet Dutch Chocolate 3 gallon

21102

Velvet Dutch Chocolate 3 gallon

21099

Velvet Elephant Ear 56

21084

Velvet Elephant Ear 3 gallon

 

21092

Velvet Homemade Vanilla 56

21105

Velvet Homemade Vanilla 56oz

21100

Velvet Kentucky Praline Pecan 56

21085

Velvet Lime Sherbet Quart

21103

Velvet Lime Sherbet Quarts

21091

Velvet Mint Chocolate Chip 56

21102

Velvet Mint Chocolate Chip 3 gallon

21091

Velvet Moose Tracks 56

21095

Velvet Moose Tracks 56

21096

Velvet Moose Tracks Pint

21092

Velvet Olde Tyme Vanilla 56

21105

Velvet Olde Tyme Vanilla 56oz

21102

Velvet Olde Tyme Vanilla 3 gallon

21084

Velvet Orange Sherbet 3 gallon

21085

Velvet Orange Sherbet Quart

21103

Velvet Orange Sherbet Quarts

21091

Velvet Original Vanilla 56

21084

Velvet Original Vanilla 3 gallon

21089

Velvet Original Vanilla 3 gallon

21100

Velvet Original Vanilla 3 gallon

21102

Velvet Original Vanilla 3 gallon

21084

Velvet Pineapple Sherbet 3 gallon

21084

Velvet Pineapple Sherbet Quart

21085

Velvet Pineapple Sherbet Quart

21103

Velvet Pineapple Sherbet Quarts

21103

Velvet Rainbow Sherbet 3 gallon

21103

Velvet Rainbow Sherbet Quarts

21085

Velvet Raspberry Sherbet Quart

21084

Velvet Sea Salt Caramel Toffee 3 gallon

21099

Velvet Summertime Peach 56

21099

Velvet Summertime Peach 3 gallon

21084

Velvet Summertime Peach 3 gallon

21092

Velvet Triple Chocolate Chunk 56

21100

Velvet Vanilla Bean 3 gallon

21088

Velvet Vanilla Pint

21106

Velvet Vanilla Pint

Anyone who has the recalled product in their possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact Velvet Ice Cream at (800) 589-5000 x237 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday. Or visit www.velveticecream.com/contact-us