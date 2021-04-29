Velvet Ice Cream company is voluntarily recalling all of its ice cream and sherbet products as a precaution due to the potential to contain Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious, and sometimes fatal, infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection, however, can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
No illness or injury has been associated with the recalled products, which are being recalled in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The issue was identified as a result of the company’s routine testing.
The products were distributed to Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia through various drug stores, convenience stores and supermarkets. They are packaged in various sizes and containers. The products were distributed and sold in stores from on or after March 24, 2021, with the following product codes, which can be found at the bottom or side of the container:
|
Product Code
|
Item Description
|
21104
|
Buehler’s Chocolate Pail
|
21104
|
Buehler’s Neapolitan Pail
|
21104
|
Buehler’s Vanilla Pail
|
21089
|
Discount Drug Mart Chocolate Swirl Pail
|
21106
|
Discount Drug Mart Neapolitan 56oz
|
21095
|
Discount Drug Mart Strawberry 56
|
21091
|
Discount Drug Mart Vanilla 56
|
21083
|
Discount Drug Mart Vanilla Pail
|
21096
|
North Star Frog Spit
|
21097
|
North Star Frog Spit
|
21098
|
North Star Frog Spit
|
21099
|
North Star Frog Spit
|
21089
|
Whale of a Pail Chocolate Fudge Pai
|
21090
|
Whale of a Pail Cookies n Cream
|
21104
|
Whale of a Pail Neapolitan
|
21103
|
Ruggle’s Orange Sherbet Quarts
|
21104
|
Whale of a Pail Vanilla Chocolate
|
21089
|
Whale of a Pail Vanilla
|
|
21090
|
Whale of a Pail Vanilla
|
21090
|
Super Dip Chocolate Pail
|
21103
|
Super Dip Chocolate Swirl Pail
|
21083
|
Super Dip Chocolate Swirl Pail
|
21089
|
Super Dip Chocolate Swirl Pail
|
21083
|
Super Dip Cookie n Cream Pail
|
21106
|
Super Dip Neapolitan 56oz
|
21104
|
Super Dip Neapolitan Pail
|
21095
|
Super Dip Strawberry 56
|
21106
|
Super Dip Superfriends 56oz
|
21091
|
Super Dip Vanilla 56
|
21083
|
Super Dip Vanilla Pail
|
21103
|
Super Dip Vanilla Pail
|
21089
|
Super Dip Vanilla Pail
|
21090
|
Super Dip Vanilla Pail
|
21106
|
Super Dip Vanilla/Orange 56oz
|
21106
|
Velvet erVanilla Lovers Trio 56oz
|
21091
|
Velvet Banana Cream Pie 56
|
21088
|
Velvet Birthday Cake 3 gallon
|
21084
|
Velvet Black Walnut 3 gallon
|
21099
|
Velvet Blackberry Cobbler 56
|
21095
|
Velvet Blueberry Cheesecake 56
|
21095
|
Velvet Buckeye Brownie 56
|
21091
|
Velvet Buckeye Brownie 56
|
21095
|
Velvet Buckeye Classic 56
|
21096
|
Velvet Buckeye Classic Pint
|
21102
|
Velvet Buckeye Sandwich 12/10pk
|
21096
|
Velvet Butter Pecan & Cashew Pint
|
21105
|
Velvet Campfire Smores 56oz
|
21100
|
Velvet Caramel Pecan 56
|
21106
|
Velvet Chocolate Pint
|
21096
|
Velvet Chocolate Pint
|
21105
|
Velvet Cookie Dough Extreme 56oz
|
21105
|
Velvet Cookie Dough Extreme 3 gallon
|
21084
|
Velvet Cookie n Cream 3 gallon
|
21092
|
Velvet Cookies n Cream Pint
|
21103
|
Velvet Cotton Candy 3 gallon
|
21092
|
Velvet Dutch Chocolate 56
|
21089
|
Velvet Dutch Chocolate 3 gallon
|
21102
|
Velvet Dutch Chocolate 3 gallon
|
21099
|
Velvet Elephant Ear 56
|
21084
|
Velvet Elephant Ear 3 gallon
|
|
21092
|
Velvet Homemade Vanilla 56
|
21105
|
Velvet Homemade Vanilla 56oz
|
21100
|
Velvet Kentucky Praline Pecan 56
|
21085
|
Velvet Lime Sherbet Quart
|
21103
|
Velvet Lime Sherbet Quarts
|
21091
|
Velvet Mint Chocolate Chip 56
|
21102
|
Velvet Mint Chocolate Chip 3 gallon
|
21091
|
Velvet Moose Tracks 56
|
21095
|
Velvet Moose Tracks 56
|
21096
|
Velvet Moose Tracks Pint
|
21092
|
Velvet Olde Tyme Vanilla 56
|
21105
|
Velvet Olde Tyme Vanilla 56oz
|
21102
|
Velvet Olde Tyme Vanilla 3 gallon
|
21084
|
Velvet Orange Sherbet 3 gallon
|
21085
|
Velvet Orange Sherbet Quart
|
21103
|
Velvet Orange Sherbet Quarts
|
21091
|
Velvet Original Vanilla 56
|
21084
|
Velvet Original Vanilla 3 gallon
|
21089
|
Velvet Original Vanilla 3 gallon
|
21100
|
Velvet Original Vanilla 3 gallon
|
21102
|
Velvet Original Vanilla 3 gallon
|
21084
|
Velvet Pineapple Sherbet 3 gallon
|
21084
|
Velvet Pineapple Sherbet Quart
|
21085
|
Velvet Pineapple Sherbet Quart
|
21103
|
Velvet Pineapple Sherbet Quarts
|
21103
|
Velvet Rainbow Sherbet 3 gallon
|
21103
|
Velvet Rainbow Sherbet Quarts
|
21085
|
Velvet Raspberry Sherbet Quart
|
21084
|
Velvet Sea Salt Caramel Toffee 3 gallon
|
21099
|
Velvet Summertime Peach 56
|
21099
|
Velvet Summertime Peach 3 gallon
|
21084
|
Velvet Summertime Peach 3 gallon
|
21092
|
Velvet Triple Chocolate Chunk 56
|
21100
|
Velvet Vanilla Bean 3 gallon
|
21088
|
Velvet Vanilla Pint
|
21106
|
Velvet Vanilla Pint
Anyone who has the recalled product in their possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact Velvet Ice Cream at (800) 589-5000 x237 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday. Or visit www.velveticecream.com/contact-us