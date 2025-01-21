Mars is launching the M&M'S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich.

The M&M'S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich delivers a multi-texture flavor experience that combines the crunch of M&M'S Milk Chocolate Minis, the sweetness of sugar cookies and 100% real peanut butter ice cream.

"National Peanut Butter Day just got a whole lot sweeter with the launch of our M&M'S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches," says Chanel Gant, Mars Ice Cream marketing director. "Peanut butter is the Gen Z and Millennial flavor of choice when it comes to ice cream pairings. With this new creation, we're bringing that beloved flavor to the freezer aisle in a way that perfectly matches their cravings, offering a nostalgic yet innovative treat, creating moments of everyday happiness for our consumers."

The M&M'S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich is the latest addition to the M&M'S Ice Cream's Cookie Sandwich lineup, which already includes Vanilla, Chocolate and Cookies & Cream varieties. Now available at retailers nationwide, M&M'S Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches come in 3.5-oz. single servings and 14-oz. 4-packs.