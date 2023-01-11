This month, M&M'S, part of Mars, will release its first-ever packs spotlighting female M&M'S characters. The all-female packs are intended to celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo. The limited-edition product will feature Purple, Brown, and Green on the packaging, plus be the first united representation of the female trio spokescandies, the company states. These debut M&M'S packs come with the newest M&M'S character, Purple. She will be featured alongside Green and Brown candies on the packaging.

"The M&M'S brand is on a mission to use the power of fun to create purposeful connections, as we work to create a world where everyone feels they belong," says Gabrielle Wesley, chief marketing officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "Women all over the world are flipping how they define success and happiness while challenging the status quo, so we're thrilled to be able to recognize and celebrate them—and who better to help us on that mission than our own powerhouse spokescandies Green, Brown and Purple?"