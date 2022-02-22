The Coca-Cola Company recently unveiled its new global innovation platform, Coca-Cola Creations, along with its first limited-edition product, Coca-Cola Starlight. The new drink offers a subtle cooling sensation as consumers enjoy the reddish Starlight beverage with a new, but familiar great Coca-Cola taste.

The new limited edition version of the classic soda comes in regular and zero sugar. The beverage company says that Starlight is a space-flavored Coca-Cola with a subtle cooling sensation.

"For over a century, Coca-Cola has maintained its iconic status around the world as a symbol of optimism that has refreshed generations. When we launched 'Real Magic,' we wanted to connect with and celebrate the experiences that bring joy to young people today, and that has taken us to an exciting new territory," said Oana Vlad, senior director, Global Brand Strategy, The Coca-Cola Company.

Coca-Cola Creations will take the iconic Coca-Cola trademark and offer new expressions, driven by collaboration, creativity and cultural connections. Through limited-edition, sequential releases, Coca-Cola Creations will introduce new products and experiences across physical and digital worlds. Coca-Cola Creations was developed under the "Real Magic" brand platform, which was revealed in late 2021.