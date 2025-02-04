Integrated design-build firm A M King has promoted JD Boone, Andre Harris, Carl H. Morse and David Sawicki to vice president, effective Jan. 1.

These company promotions follow January 2024’s naming of Dan Crist, longtime A M King vice president, as the firm’s president. A M King founder Brian King, who took on the role of CEO at that time, has been committed to paving the way for this next generation of leadership.

“I’m extremely proud of each of our new vice presidents,” Crist says. “Watching their growth through the years has inspired me to be a better leader. They are drivers and ambassadors of our distinctive culture and consistently demonstrate the true meaning of client satisfaction. The future of A M King is in great hands.”

Boone, Harris, Morse and Sawicki have demonstrated their commitment to providing innovative facility solutions to clients nationwide. Together, they have expertise in facility development for the food processing, food distribution, industrial manufacturing and corporate sectors. In their new roles, they will continue to work together and with their teams to exceed client expectations.

Boone began his career at A M King in 2010 as a project engineer. He oversees design and construction teams for large, complex projects nationwide, specializing in the food processing, food distribution and corporate markets.

Harris has worked at A M King for over 20 years and manages industrial manufacturing projects for the automotive, energy, aerospace and chemical industries.

Morse joined A M King in 2007 and has since held various roles. He specializes in the development of controlled environment facilities, currently leading more than a dozen large-scale renovation and greenfield projects.

Sawicki has been with A M King for four years and brings over 25 years of construction industry experience. He manages multifaceted food processing and cold storage projects for new clients.