SuperMeat, a cultivated meat company, and Stämm, an innovator in biopharma manufacturing, have partnered to further enhance SuperMeat’s cultivated chicken meat process with Stämm’s novel bioreactor. Varana Capital, a mutual investor in both companies, provided strategic support to advance this partnership, reflecting the firm’s confidence in its potential.

Stämm expands to food-tech after promising results with stem-cell culture. The company leverages its Bioprocessor, an automated, continuous, bubble-free bioreactor that offers 15x increased volumetric productivity in biologics production.

SuperMeat emerged as Stämm’s ideal first partner for a pilot at its facility following its recent breakthrough in achieving cost parity for cultivated chicken production at $11.79 per pound, combining speed and high yields of muscle and fat directly from animal cells.

“In the coming months, a joint team will benchmark and evaluate how to integrate our Bioprocessor into SuperMeat’s end-to-end production process,” says Yuyo Llamazares Vegh, CEO of Stämm. “We are excited to see the results of this unique alliance.”

The collaboration aims to enhance muscle-fiber growth, elongation and fusion into mature muscle tissue, while also boosting adipocyte formation to produce organic, whole-cut pieces. These developments are expected to result in a significant product mass increase, enabling the production of cultivated meat that closely mirrors conventional meat’s structure and flavor.

“This partnership demonstrates how complementary technologies can combine to drive progress in the cultivated meat industry,” says Ido Savir, CEO of SuperMeat. “By uniting our technologies, we create a pathway to whole-cut cultivated meat products that deliver superior quality and consumer appeal.”

The companies will leverage their results to develop a process-scaling model and a study for the economics of the process and facilities. Experimental metrics will demonstrate the potential for Stämm’s technology to lower the cost of goods through increased culture-media efficiency for biomass production.

With the alternative protein market projected to reach $290 billion by 2035, according to a BCG and Blue Horizon report, it represents a major business opportunity.

“Israel’s exceptional entrepreneurial spirit and technological prowess make it an ideal investment destination for advancing the revolution in alternative protein production, both by introducing Stämm’s biomanufacturing innovation into its ecosystem and by combining it with Supermeat’s ingenuity,” says Ezra Gardner, co-founder and CIO of Varana Capital.