The number of U.S. product recalls remained high during 2024, with more than 3,200 events recorded for the second consecutive year. According to Sedgwick’s 2025 U.S. State of the Nation Recall Index report, the 3,232 recalls across five key industries represent the second-highest annual total in the past six years. Notably, 2023 and 2024 are the only consecutive years in the past decade in which U.S. recall events have exceeded 3,200. In contrast, the number of defective products recalled in 2024 fell to its lowest level since 2015, with 680.9 million units. This is a significant drop from the nearly 1.5 billion units that were recalled just two years earlier, in 2022.

Sedgwick’s quarterly index report analyzes recall data from the automotive, consumer-product, food and drink, pharmaceutical and medical-device industries. This special edition not only includes events from the fourth quarter of 2024, but also provides a comprehensive year-in-review analysis of 2024 recall data and product-safety trends. Multiple industries reached significant recall milestones in 2024. The consumer-products sector experienced its second-highest recall total in the past eight years, while the medical-device sector recorded a four-year high for recall events.

In contrast, the food and drink industry, which is under the USDA’s purview, recorded the second-lowest annual total in the last decade in 2024, despite setting a six-year high in terms of units impacted. Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical sector hit an 11-year annual low for the number of defective units recalled.

Beyond the recall data and analysis, the report also provides essential insights into the regulatory developments that influenced 2024 and forecasts what stakeholders should anticipate in 2025. Looking back at 2024, litigation emerged as a significant trend, with organizations filing lawsuits against government agencies and regulators pursuing criminal actions against companies and individuals related to recall and product-safety issues.

In addition, the food and drink industry faced several major recalls in 2024, driven by safety risks, such as lead-contaminated cinnamon and listeria contamination in deli meats. The impacts of these recalls will likely unfold throughout 2025, as the FDA pushes for greater oversight of ingredients and the USDA reviews its inspection and recall procedures.

Artificial intelligence (AI) was another key focus for regulators across industries during 2024. That trend is expected to continue in 2025 as the U.S. looks to keep pace with technological innovations while balancing user safety. It is uncertain if these enforcement and litigation trends will continue in 2025 under a new administration or if regulatory priorities may shift.

“It is difficult to say exactly why the number of units recalled continues to fall while the number of product recalls remains high,” notes Chris Harvey, senior vice president of brand protection for Sedgwick. “Manufacturers may be producing smaller batches, overall production could be down or improvements in traceability might be allowing companies to more accurately identify defective items. As the new administration develops its agenda, companies may experience some uncertainty with regulatory priorities. In the face of change, it is essential for companies to continue to routinely plan and practice for product recalls and in-market crises.”

Download the latest U.S. Recall Index report.

The Sedgwick Recall Index report is published every quarter. It is the only report that aggregates and tracks recall data across multiple regulatory agencies and industries to help stakeholders navigate the regulatory environment, product recalls and other in-market challenges. For more information, visit www.sedgwick.com/brandprotection.