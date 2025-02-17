Boar’s Head Brand reinforced its unwavering commitment to food safety with a company-wide initiative: “Boar’s Head Food Safety Promise Day.” On Feb. 13, operations at all Boar’s Head facilities paused and employees came together to focus on the new, enhanced food-safety and sanitation controls and processes that have been implemented across the organization. This initiative underscores the company’s dedication to providing consumers with safe products and cements food safety as an integral part of its culture.

“From sourcing to production to delivery, Boar’s Head is implementing proactive safety measures at every step in making safe, high-quality food, and today, everyone at Boar’s Head is doubling down on this promise to consumers,” says Frank Yiannas, MPH, chief food safety advisor to Boar’s Head and former deputy commissioner for food policy and response at the FDA. “Since last year’s recall and the examination into its cause, Boar’s Head has employed a series of leading-edge interventions and programs to further strengthen food-safety protocols and to maintain the trusted quality that customers expect from the Boar’s Head brand. These enhancements build upon the company’s 120-year commitment to quality and care, and position Boar’s Head to be at the forefront of food-safety standards.”

Over the past several months, the company has made progress in safety and quality, with several interventions and innovations implemented across the organization, including:

Upgraded Processes that Provide Additional Layers of Protection as Part of its Transition to the USDA's Alternative 2 Listeria Control Requirements: Boar's Head now utilizes high-pressure pasteurization, water pasteurization and, in some cases, the addition of natural ingredients proven to inhibit the growth of foodborne pathogens. These processes bring the company to a higher food-safety standard and are very effective in controlling microorganisms without compromising the quality or taste you expect.

Intensified Environmental Monitoring and Analysis Technologies: Boar's Head has increased listeria sampling across all its facilities and invested in laboratory testing and analysis technologies. These advancements allow for rapid detection and swift response to help maintain high sanitation standards.

Strengthened Sanitation Protocols: The Boar's Head sanitation team has undergone additional third-party training, and daily cleaning and sanitation procedures have been bolstered. This includes hours each day dedicated to top-to-bottom cleaning and sanitizing all manufacturing equipment, surfaces and plant environments. Regular audits ensure the effectiveness of these practices.

Retrained Teams: Starting last summer, Boar's Head retrained team members at all facilities on updated, comprehensive food-safety procedures and protocols to ensure that employees are equipped to operate with the utmost care and attention to detail.

Advanced Supply-Chain Visibility: Boar's Head is piloting battery-free smart tags that transmit critical safety and compliance information, such as temperature, location and product sequencing, throughout the supply chain.

Established the Independent Food Safety Advisory Council: Boar's Head benefits from the expertise of an independent Food Safety Advisory Council. Led by Yiannas as chief food safety advisor, the council includes three other distinguished food-safety experts, who provide a wealth of collective expertise.

Fostered a Strong Food-Safety Culture: The entire Boar's Head team, at all levels, continues to promote a culture of safety and respect for the brand and each other. The company embraces the high standards and values that have driven Boar's Head for 120 years.

Boar’s Head is working every day to set a new industry standard in food safety. The company has taken significant actions to ensure that consumers can trust and enjoy Boar’s Head products.

Additional Information

The company also noted that the CDC declared last year’s outbreak over in November. All Boar’s Head products offered for sale are not affected by any recalls, and customers can continue to enjoy Boar’s Head products confidently.

As part of its normal course practices, the USDA maintains a daily presence in all Boar’s Head meat and poultry plants, conducting routine inspections. Furthermore, the USDA recently completed thorough reviews of all Boar’s Head meat and poultry plants, confirming its continued compliance with safety standards.

More details about the commitment by Boar’s Head to food safety can be found at boarshead.com/FoodSafety.