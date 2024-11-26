Boar's Head has launched a webpage highlighting its food safety efforts after a listeria contamination connected to its liverwurst sickened more than 60 people across 19 states and prompted the indefinite closure of a Virginia plant.

The website includes information about:

The company's food safety commitment

The Boar's Head Food Safety Advisory Council

The food safety processes Boar's Head has in place for quality assurance

Frequently asked questions about food safety at Boar's Head

“We want people to know more about the rigorous processes and procedures we have in place – with in-depth supplier vetting, monitoring and audits, advanced technologies designed to uphold the highest safety standards, strict sanitation practices, comprehensive safety training for employees, certifications from leading food safety authorities, and ongoing third-party inspections to ensure constant compliance,” Boar’s Head said. “Under the guidance of our Chief Food Safety Advisor – renowned food safety expert Frank Yiannas – and the oversight of the Boar's Head Food Safety Advisory Council, we will continuously innovate and enhance our processes to excel in food safety and deliver the trusted quality our customers expect."