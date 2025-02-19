Preparing for FSMA 204: Food Traceability and Data Standardization

With roughly one year until food processors must comply with recordkeeping requirements set out in the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), food safety and traceability are top of mind.

And with 2024 bringing several high-profile recalls related to foodborne illnesses, traceability has taken an even more prominent position in the spotlight.

In a recent podcast with Editor-in-Chief Alyse Thompson-Richards, Sara Bratager, senior food safety and traceability scientist for the Global Food Traceability Center at the Institute of Food Technologists, recommends collaborating with industry peers to share learnings, particularly around data standardization.

“Traceability is very much a group project – everyone has a role,” Bratager says. “But getting to the point where everyone understands what traceability is, what data needs to be collected, how that data needs to be shared is a challenge.”

Listen to this podcast for more on FSMA, food safety and food traceability.