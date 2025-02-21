PKN, a leading innovator in plant-based beverages and the first company to bring pecan milk to market, has officially launched PKN Zero. PKN Zero is a simple, nutritious non-dairy milk with the taste of roasted pecans, reminiscent of pecan pie, and a buttery texture without gums, added sugar or other additives.

“Many of our early customers asked for a pecan milk option that brings out the pecan taste and nutrition, made with simple ingredients,” says Laura Shenkar, CEO, founder and inventor of PKN. “Research shows that in 2024, more than 25% of consumers who choose to buy plant-based milks prefer simple ingredients they understand and can pronounce. Over the past year, we developed new roasting techniques to further bring out the innate, beloved flavor of pecans. We are proud to highlight our new roasting techniques in PKN Zero. It is a perfect pairing for the morning cereal bowl, an ideal addition to coffee and healthy smoothie, or even a delicious option for that glass of milk before bed.”

Made from upcycled pecans, the PKN Zero pecan milk has only four simple ingredients: filtered water, pecan butter, vanilla extract and sea salt. With a buttery taste to rival cow’s milk, PKN Zero supports brain and heart health with the highest levels of flavonoids and the highest ratio of antioxidants of any tree nut. Pecans also provide a healthy dose of ALA Omega-3 fatty acids, which, in turn, reduce insulin resistance and inflammation and have a favorable impact on triglycerides and total, LDL and HDL cholesterol. Rich in polyphenols, manganese, mono- and poly-unsaturated fats, monounsaturated fat and fiber, pecans are naturally low in sugar and sodium and, as a result, all PKN pecan milks – including PKN Zero – are keto-friendly, vegan, non-GMO, gluten- and dairy-free, and kosher.

As concerns about water scarcity gain attention, the pecan stands out with water resiliency and is the only commercial tree nut native to America. PKN’s pecan milk products are dedicated to supporting the efficient use of water and eliminating food waste by upcycling imperfect pecan pieces, water-efficient manufacturing and shelf-stable packaging. By generating a new source of revenue for pecan growers through the imperfect pieces, PKN is supporting growers’ transition to regenerative, organic farming.

All PKN products, including PKN Zero, are now available on PKN’s website and shelves at select grocers nationwide.

For more information on PKN’s line of sustainable non-dairy milks, including its new PKN JOY Barista, visit https://pknpecanmilk.com/pages/our-story.