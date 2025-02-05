For the first time in more than 20 years, Capri Sun is available in a resealable bottle. The Capri Sun Bottles offer a new way for fans to enjoy the same taste on the go.

Joining Capri Sun’s portfolio of products, including the pouch, which sells over six million units a day, the bottles feature 12 oz. of juice – the equivalent of two pouches – in Fruit Punch, Pacific Cooler and Strawberry Kiwi flavors.

Made with natural ingredients and no artificial dyes or sweeteners, fans can find the Capri Sun Bottles rolling out now at convenience and grocery stores nationwide.

“Capri Sun has always been a childhood favorite,” says Kristina Hannant, director of marketing at Capri Sun. “The launch of (the) Capri Sun Bottles underscores our commitment to innovation by introducing a new format that meets the evolving needs of today’s families on the go. This reflects our strategy to meet our consumers where they are while bringing the same taste and quality they love.”

For years, Capri Sun fans have called for a larger serving size to enjoy even more of the drink. In fact, between 2020 and 2023, 76% of suggestions received by the Capri Sun call center were about fans wanting a bigger product size. Building on the momentum of last year’s launch of the Capri Sun Multi-Serve jugs, the brand’s first innovation in over a decade, Capri Sun is once again evolving to meet consumer needs with the introduction of single-serve bottles.