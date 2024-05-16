CapriSun is launching a 96-oz., multi-serve bottle of its top-selling Fruit Punch flavor – the brand’s first innovation in nearly a decade.

Capri Sun noted that between 2020 and 2023, 76% of suggestions received by the brand’s call center were about fans wanting a bigger product size. Now available at BJ’s Wholesale, Sam’s Club and select Costco locations, the 96-oz. multi-serve bottle comes in a two pack, holding 32 pouches’ worth of juice.

“With this larger format, everyone, including kids at heart, can bring a piece of their epic childhood to parties, summer gatherings and even dinnertime at home,” says Jordan Mann, senior brand manager, Capri Sun. “We’re now able to delight those fans that grew up on Capri Sun with an offering that suits their needs. They’ve outgrown the serving size of the pouch, but not their love for Capri Sun.”