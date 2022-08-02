The Kraft Heinz Company's Capri Sun brand announced the roll-out of its original juice drink pouches with an average of 40% less sugar than the current product. Each single serving will now have on average, 8g of total sugars and 5g of added sugars. All flavors will hit retailer shelves this August in new packaging highlighting the reduction.

The Kraft Heinz Company, which licenses the Capri Sun brand in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, says it spent several years perfecting the reformulation to achieve a significant decrease in sugar while maintaining the taste. Still with great taste kids love, the major unlock was using monk fruit concentrate, a natural sweetener that is gaining popularity in the food and beverage industry.

The move was driven by parents’ ever-increasing focus to reduce their kids’ sugar intake.

“Sugar, especially in the beverage category, is a major pain point for parents,” says Erica Watkins, associate brand director for the Capri Sun brand at Kraft Heinz. “As a category leader and kids’ No. 1 favorite juice drink, it was critical that the renovation meet our brand’s size and scale without compromising either our iconic taste or our commitment to using all natural ingredients.”