Chobani has announced the launch of Chobani Zero Sugar Drinks, a zero sugar offering in a drink format intended to provides consumers with an on-the-go protein option made with natural ingredients.

A source of protein and probiotics, Chobani Zero Sugar Drinks are made using natural fermentation, where live and active yogurt cultures and probiotics eat the sugars found in milk. The company says the new product is sweetened with natural sugar alternatives, free of lactose and preservatives, contains zero grams total sugar, serves as a good source of calcium, and is 50 calories (per 7 fl oz). Chobani Zero Sugar Drinks also use natural, non-GMO ingredients.

The new line is an extension of the company's zero sugar portfolio, which launched in 2019 with Chobani Zero Sugar Greek Yogurt cups. Since its launch, Chobani Zero Sugar Greek Yogurt has experienced growth as consumers continue to be conscious of their sugar intake. It holds a market share of 2.1% within the total yogurt category, according to the company. For the same period, Chobani Zero Sugar contributed 37% to Chobani's overall growth in the yogurt category.

Yogurt drinks are expected to own 21% of category sales over the next five years, according to Mintel: Yogurt and Yogurt Drinks – US – 2022. As part of the company's focus on its zero sugar portfolio, Chobani recently invested more capital into its capacity and capabilities and expanded the production of zero sugar products into its Twin Falls plant to meet the ongoing demand.

According to Niel Sandfort, chief innovation officer, "This latest innovation takes an already successful product line, made with natural ingredients, to the next level by evolving it into a drinkable format, perfect for the on-the-go consumer."

The Chobani Zero Sugar Drink platform includes 7 fl. oz. single-serve bottles in Mixed Berry, Peaches & Cream, Strawberry Cheesecake and Milk & Cookies flavors at a suggested retail price of $1.99.



