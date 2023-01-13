Pepsi announced a reformulation for its Pepsi Zero. The Pepsi Zero Sugar recipe uses a new sweetener system that the company says offers a "more refreshing and bolder taste profile than the previous Pepsi Zero Sugar varietal.".

The company says that consumer preference testing has shown that the new Pepsi Zero Sugar outpaces the old formula across the board, including key metrics like overall liking and purchase intent. Consumers in the comprehensive assessment study preferred the new Pepsi Zero Sugar, considering it more: refreshing, tasty, having a real cola taste, smooth, able to pair with food and more, the company says.

"At Pepsi, we put our consumers at the forefront of everything we do," says Todd Kaplan, chief marketing officer, brand Pepsi. "Our R&D team leveraged the best new beverage technology to upgrade our Pepsi Zero Sugar product to give fans the best tasting cola in the zero-sugar category. The product is truly a breakthrough as it is the best zero sugar cola we've ever had—period. We're so confident in its taste, that we are making up to 10 million free Pepsi Zero Sugars available to consumers so that people can try it for themselves."



