While the food packaging industry has made progress with eco-friendly solutions in recent years, there are still sustainability issues to tackle.

Consumers today are more environmentally conscious than ever before. They want to use more sustainable products and make choices that minimize their environmental impact. However, while 95% of consumers say they recycle, fewer than half know the basics of recycling, according to a Consumer Recycling Habits survey by the Paper and Packaging Board.

The confusion is understandable. Recycling instructions on food containers often need to be clarified, and guidelines vary between locations. What’s recyclable in one area might be rejected in another county just a few blocks over.

Other factors impact food packaging sustainability efforts, too. Brands and companies are increasingly being held accountable for navigating a complex web of evolving legislation and maintaining honest environmental claims. At the same time, there's mounting pressure to improve recycling and composting systems to support end-of-life disposal.

As the sustainability landscape continues to evolve rapidly, three key areas will influence the future success of eco-friendly packaging: infrastructure, industry accountability and consumer education.





Enhancing Recycling Infrastructure

Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation continues to gain traction. This is a market-driven policy where producers pay a nonprofit organization (a “producer responsibility organization”) to fund the development of recycling infrastructure. EPR shifts the responsibility for the lifecycle of products, including their disposal, onto producers, promoting sustainable practices.

As the adoption of eco-friendly packaging solutions evolves, opportunities emerge to build better infrastructure capable of collecting, sorting and producing recyclable materials.

Policies like EPR legislation are intended to reduce packaging waste and create a dedicated investment stream to increase recycling rates. As legislation evolves, businesses will need to ensure they are staying ahead of compliance requirements.





Accountability and Trust

Consumers are demanding transparency from companies when it comes to sustainability claims, especially regarding food packaging. When businesses promote packaging recyclability, they need to do their due diligence to follow industry guidelines. However, with a fragmented recycling acceptance and differences in what is accepted versus not accepted, there is no one source of truth or clear directives to follow, adding even more complexity to an already dynamic landscape.

Labeling laws will be a key focus in the coming years as manufacturers grapple with providing clarity to sustainability claims. Without industry alignment, the risk of greenwashing will continue to hinder consumer trust.

For these reasons, our industry must ensure we're all playing by the same rules and not misleading customers.

Today’s consumers also inherently want to dispose of their food packaging correctly but are often faced with a lack of clear direction on how to do so. Consumer education needs to take a front seat to ensure people are informed about the impact and importance of correct disposal methods. Both businesses and environmental organizations are launching educational campaigns and easy-to-follow instructions to encourage and promote responsible behavior. Standardized labeling practices and federal regulations could further reduce consumer confusion and make it easier to participate in sustainability efforts.





End to End Value Chain Collaboration Will Be Crucial to Success

By fostering collaboration, the foodservice industry can unlock deeper insights into supply chains, drive production efficiencies and strengthen sustainability efforts. This collective approach is key to addressing challenges such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing packaging circularity.