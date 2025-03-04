Undercover Snacks recently announced the launch of Undercover Ingredients, an ingredient processing facility located at its East Hanover, N.J., headquarters.

“With Undercover Ingredients, we’re vertically integrating to secure a profitable, high-quality supply chain that fuels our rapid growth and unlocks new opportunities for innovation,” says Diana Levy, CEO and co-owner of Undercover Snacks. “Quinoa is an extraordinary superfood — a complete, plant-based protein rich in fiber, essential amino acids, antioxidants and key minerals. This new facility ensures a consistent, scalable supply of crisped quinoa to support our aggressive expansion while also allowing us to develop innovative applications for quinoa and other functional ingredients across multiple food categories.”

“This marks a significant strategic milestone for Undercover,” adds Michael Levy, chair and co-owner of Undercover Snacks and Undercover Ingredients. “We’re now producing crisped quinoa at scale using our proprietary, all-natural process that delivers an exceptional light and crispy texture and collapsible crunch — without extrusion, oil or additives. With Undercover Snacks now available in over 25,000 stores and served on major airlines, we’ve become one of the largest quinoa purchasers in the U.S. Undercover Ingredients strengthens our supply chain while enhancing our ability to drive innovation, not only within our core snack line, but also in adjacent, high-growth categories, including savory snacks, breakfast foods, GLP-1-friendly treats, nutrition bars and cereals.”