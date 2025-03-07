Dairy manufacturers face stringent regulations and continuous improvement goals, requiring inspection technology to ensure product safety and quality. Eagle’s Pack 400 is an advanced x-ray inspection system specifically designed to overcome the dairy industry’s challenges while providing detection solutions. Built to meet hygienically designed standards, it delivers contaminant detection and quality assurance.

Ideal for harsh washdown environments, the Pack 400 HC inspects dairy products packaged in plastic containers, cartons, boxes and pouches, identifying and rejecting contaminants, such as glass shards, dense plastic and rubber pieces, metal fragments and mineral stones. The multifunctional system also enhances efficiency and productivity by performing essential quality checks, including fill-level verification, mass measurement and package integrity, such as a cap or closure placement for drinkable yogurts. Additionally, it can identify voids within products, like blocks of cheese, ensuring consistency and quality.

“The Pack 400 HC detects everything from foreign materials, such as metal or glass, to structural issues, like broken cheese slices or seal integrity problems that could lead to spoilage,” says Christy Draus, head of marketing for Eagle Product Inspection.

Beyond food safety, the system helps prevent product giveaway. “We provide customers with highly accurate weight measurements, helping them identify under-filling or overfilling issues,” Draus explains. “For dairy manufacturers, this translates to significant cost savings.”

Designed for easy and effective sanitation, the Pack 400 HC features welded stainless-steel plates, tool-less belt removal, interlocked hinged louvers and a specially designed cabinet that deflects water — ensuring durability in dairy washdown environments. The system meets NAMI sanitary design standards, has an IP69 Ingress Protection rating, and is built for quick changeovers and long-term reliability, running up to two shifts a day, seven days a week.

Dairy manufacturers can further operational efficiencies with Eagle’s advanced PXT photon-counting, dual-energy x-ray technology, paired with Eagle’s SimulTask PRO for a “dynamic duo” capability that enhances inspection results by combining advanced image processing with a touchscreen interface. As processors comply with traceability requirements, they can add Eagle’s TraceServer technology for network-based data and image storage and transfer.

For more information about Eagle’s Pack 400 HC or other inspection solutions for dairy facilities, visit https://www.eaglepi.com/products/x-ray-machines/pack-400-hc/.