Eagle Product Inspection’s new MAXIMIZER RMI machine is designed to deliver maximum detection, throughput, productivity and profitability for producers of raw poultry. Recently, the system was chosen to be included in the 2024 New Product Showcase at the upcoming International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta.

Deemed as one of 12 standouts in the processing category, MAXIMIZER RMI will be highlighted at IPPE, held Jan. 30-Feb. 1, 2024. Eagle’s machine is one of 36 products chosen for the fourth annual New Product Showcase, which includes the three categories of processing, animal food and live production. During the event, product videos from all final candidates will be streaming in the B/C Connector at the Georgia World Congress Center and available on the event’s mobile app.

“We knew when we launched MAXIMIZER RMI that it would be a game-changer for raw poultry inspection,” says Christy Draus, head of marketing for Eagle Product Inspection. “We’re honored that this system was recognized for its advanced technology that helps poultry processors keep products safe while optimizing their productivity with a fast ROI and low ongoing costs.”

Eagle will spotlight MAXIMIZER RMI and other inspection systems, including the Pack 400 HC, RMI 540, FA3/M inline fat analysis system and the Eagle Pipeline, at its own booth at IPPE (C-46137). Several of the systems on display are equipped with Eagle’s proprietary dual energy PXT detector technology that can find tiny bone fragments down to 1 mm.