Eagle Product Inspection highlights its FA3/M meat inspection system, which provides fat measurement and contaminant detection.

The FA3/M system is designed for mixed bulk, frozen block and plastic crate applications, making it suitable for processors handling fresh, chilled, frozen or hot-boned meat in bulk or unwrapped form.

The FA3/M system employs Eagle's Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) technology, which measures chemical lean (CL) content in meat with a precision of better than ±1CL. This system processes the entire product throughput, ensuring reliable fat-to-lean ratio assessments. Additionally, its imaging capabilities, powered by SimulTask PRO software, identify contaminants such as metals, glass, calcified bones and stones.

Operating at throughputs of up to 2,400 plastic crates or frozen blocks per hour—or up to 35 tons per hour of bulk meat—the FA3/M utilizes UPSHOT x-ray geometry for scanning from below. This design allows for precise inspection while maintaining a compact footprint, enhancing both contaminant detection and measurement accuracy.

Eagle’s FA3/M includes the AUTOCAL automated calibration system, which simplifies the calibration process by removing the need for bulky calibration blocks. The system can be recalibrated in under a minute, minimizing downtime. Additionally, the PRODUCT SWITCH functionality allows for automatic adjustments to inspection parameters during operation, facilitating quick transitions between different products without downtime.

For seamless integration into factory systems, the FA3/M supports Eagle TraceServer for real-time monitoring and offers connectivity options such as OPC UA and Ethernet/IP for efficient data management. These features provide essential flexibility in batch operations and control systems.