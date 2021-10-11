The FA3 series of multifunctional X-ray machines is designed to provide highly accurate Chemical Lean (CL) and fat content for 100% throughput of meat. The systems use the latest third-generation refinement of Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) technology to achieve CL measurement to better than +/-1 accuracy. The machines find and remove contaminants like bones, glass, metal fragments, mineral stones, and some plastic and rubber compounds while conducting key integrity checks such as mass measurement and moisture and protein content.

