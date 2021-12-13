A next-generation series of metal detection systems deliver a fresh dimension to the food inspection market: smart, digital inspection designed specifically for small and medium-size manufacturers and/or co-packers. The modular design of the fully integrated system can be adapted over time in line with evolving compliance and productivity needs. This positions the M30 R-Series GC as an ideal entry-level metal detection solution for manufacturers who value high performance with future-proof flexibility built in. Where the new metal detection systems really stand out from competitor solutions is in the digital platform, powered by new smart, SENSE software. This, combined with advanced algorithms, makes it possible for these entry-level models to deliver high sensitivity to all metal contaminant types with minimal false rejects. Dynamic Stability Control innovations stabilize the core sensor of the metal detector to help protect against environmental noise and vibration interference for increased reliability. The entry-level M30 R-series GC systems are designed on a modular platform concept with streamlined features as standard. The metal detector and conveyor can be easily upgraded as compliance or production requirements change. This helps manufacturers to achieve a lower overall cost of ownership and extend the useful life of their equipment, supporting sustainability aims.

