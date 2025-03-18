Wonder Expands with Sweet Treats Line

Wonder has launched its first line of snack cakes. This expansion marks a new chapter for the brand, offering consumers a fresh take on indulgences with the same taste and soft, fluffy texture that they’ve come to expect from Wonder.

“For generations, Wonder bread has been a staple in American households, bringing families together over meals and memories,” says Ashley Hornsby, director of brand management at Flowers Foods, the parent company of Wonder. “With the launch of our new treats, we’re excited to bring that same sense of nostalgia and joy to a new category, giving consumers a delicious way to enjoy Wonder beyond the bread aisle.”

The new line of treats features a variety of products, including:

Chocolate Cupcakes Filled with Crème – A treat that brings a sweet moment to any occasion, featuring chocolate cake and crème filling, topped with smooth icing and sprinkles reminiscent of the Wonder balloons

A treat that brings a sweet moment to any occasion, featuring chocolate cake and crème filling, topped with smooth icing and sprinkles reminiscent of the Wonder balloons Confetti Cakes Filled with Crème – Celebrate every day with these crème-filled confetti cakes covered in a sweet, colorful icing.

Celebrate every day with these crème-filled confetti cakes covered in a sweet, colorful icing. Honey Buns with a Glaze – A soft, cinnamon-filled bun coated in a sweet glaze for a balance of flavor and melt-in-your-mouth goodness

A soft, cinnamon-filled bun coated in a sweet glaze for a balance of flavor and melt-in-your-mouth goodness Honey Buns with Icing – These honey buns are crafted with a swirl of cinnamon and topped with a sweet icing.

These honey buns are crafted with a swirl of cinnamon and topped with a sweet icing. Mini Donuts with Powder – Soft, bite-sized donuts covered in a sweet powdered-sugar coating for a light treat

Soft, bite-sized donuts covered in a sweet powdered-sugar coating for a light treat Mini Donuts with Frosting – Soft, bite-sized donuts covered in a rich, smooth frosted topping for a balance of sweetness and indulgence

Soft, bite-sized donuts covered in a rich, smooth frosted topping for a balance of sweetness and indulgence Crunch Donuts – Soft, bite-sized donuts covered in a crunch topping

Soft, bite-sized donuts covered in a crunch topping Pecan Cinnamon Twists – A golden pastry swirled with sweet cinnamon and pecans and finished with a light glaze

A golden pastry swirled with sweet cinnamon and pecans and finished with a light glaze Cinnamon Rolls – Made with real cinnamon, topped with a glazed icing and baked

Made with real cinnamon, topped with a glazed icing and baked Brown Sugar Cinnamon Donut Sticks – Donuts in the shape of a stick

Donuts in the shape of a stick Peanut Butter Wafers – This treat features layers of peanut butter-filled, crispy wafers enrobed in a chocolate-flavored coating.

The new treats from Wonder feature fresh packaging with a sleek yet playful design, ensuring that they stand out on shelves while staying true to the brand’s identity.

Available now at select grocery stores nationwide, this line of sweet treats brings a new way to enjoy the taste of Wonder.