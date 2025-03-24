SEW-EURODRIVE Introduces DR2C Motor

New Plant Products

SEW-EURODRIVE DR2C Motor

Image courtesy of SEW-EURODRIVE.

March 24, 2025

SEW-EURODRIVE has launched the DR2C motor, an IE5 motor engineered for wide speed range operation and long-term energy cost reduction. Designed for industries focused on minimizing total cost of ownership (TCO), the DR2C motor reduces energy consumption, minimizes heat losses and enhances operational reliability — delivering a return on investment throughout its life cycle.

Engineering Energy Efficiency

SEW-EURODRIVE’s DR2C motor series utilizes Interior Permanent Magnet (IPM) technology, which integrates permanent magnets within the rotor instead of surface-mounted ones. This design increases torque density and achieves the highest normative efficiency class, IE5, resulting in energy losses up to 50% lower than those of standard IE3 asynchronous motors in the same power class – achieving superior energy efficiency across the entire speed range. This leads to extended service life and reduced environmental impact — without compromising power or performance.

Power without Compromise – Even in Tight Spaces

SEW-EURODRIVE’s DR2C permanent magnet motor delivers torque in a compact design, making it up to two frame sizes smaller than comparable IE3 asynchronous motors. This high-power density is achieved through IPM technology, ensuring efficiency and performance for heavy-load applications. Additionally, the DR2C motor’s low inherent mass inertia minimizes energy losses during acceleration, further enhancing its dynamic response and overall efficiency.

Features and Benefits

  • Efficient – Reduces motor energy consumption up to 50%
    • Can outperform standard IE3 and IE4 motors
    • Is optimized for continuous operation
  • Permanent Magnet Technology – Lower losses, higher output
    • Permanent magnets mean no rotor losses, reducing heat generation and energy waste.
    • Consistent torque delivery at lower speeds, ideal for variable-speed applications
    • Lower noise emission with the non-ventilated (TENV) option
  • Lower TCO – ROI
    • Fewer energy losses mean lower operating costs year after year.
    • Longer service intervals reduce maintenance costs and improve uptime.
  • Compact and Lightweight – Save space
    • Has a higher power density in a smaller footprint, reducing overall system weight with a 200% overload capacity
    • Can be integrated into existing systems
  • Inverter-Optimized for Control
    • Can work with SEW-EURODRIVE frequency inverters, giving motor performance at any speed
    • Has a soft-start and speed regulation to reduce mechanical stress, extending the component’s lifespan
  • Modular System-Compatible
    • Can be directly mounted to SEW-EURODRIVE gear motors, no adapters needed
    • Has a multitude of options, such as condition-monitoring sensors, brakes, encoders, resolvers and connectors

“The DR2C IE5 motor is more than just a motor upgrade — it’s a long-term cost-saving strategy for businesses looking to cut energy expenses and improve efficiency,” says Eder Matias, director of sales for drives control and automation at SEW-EURODRIVE. “By reducing power losses and optimizing motor performance, the DR2C (motor) delivers a return on investment that companies will see reflected in their bottom line year after year.”

Invest in Efficiency

The DR2C permanent magnet motor from SEW-EURODRIVE delivers energy savings, lower operating costs and a faster ROI than conventional motors. Investing in the DR2C motor means investing in long-term environmental sustainability.

To learn more about the DR2C motor, visit SEW’s website or reach out to your local SEW-EURODRIVE Representative.

