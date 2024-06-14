Pump solution provider Grundfos announced the release of its MLE motor series. Engineered to meet the demands of modern industry, this motor includes a power output of up to 30 horsepower (HP), an integrated Safe Torque Off (STO) function, Modbus RTU built-in as standard, Bluetooth connectivity and an Ethernet port.

Grundfos says the MLE motor is designed with customer safety and convenience in mind. With its integrated STO function, the motor mitigates the risk of exposure to high pressure or hazardous liquids in open systems, ensuring safety for workers and the environment. Furthermore, the motor offers a variety of connectivity options, enabling communication with Grundfos GO and access to Cloud and Grundfos GO Link via the Ethernet port.

The MLE motor is designed to be efficient and environmentally friendly. Its variable speed drive allows users to adjust motor speed to match system demand, resulting in maximum energy savings of up to 30% compared to NEMA premium efficient motors. This significant reduction in energy consumption translates to a reduced carbon footprint.

The MLE motor is available across all verticals, including Multistage, Immersible, Inline and End-Suction pumps, and is ready for purchase now.