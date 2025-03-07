Grundfos has released the DDA SMART Digital Dosing pump. The DDA pump brings safety and ease of use while keeping the accuracy for which it is renowned. The DDA pump is designed to help industries, building owners and utilities create a more sustainable future, providing steady, consistent chemical dosing for even the toughest applications.

Grundfos’ patented digital dosing continues to lead the way with many technologies. This has resulted in the DDA SMART Digital pump, which ensures performance and accuracy for complex and demanding dosing applications. With its powerful, variable-speed stepper motor and a turndown ratio of up to 1:3000, the DDA pump ensures precise, smooth and continuous dosing in chemical treatment application across the full range.

“Grundfos is committed to making dosing easier and chemical management safer for the operator, and with help from our users, we redesigned the way operators interact with our dosing pumps,” says Tom Sels, global product manager of dosing at Grundfos.

Presenting a world of possibilities for remote integration and supervision, the DDA pump can be managed through the Grundfos GO app, which is available for iOS and Android systems. With Grundfos GO, users get access to clear, guided setup; copy/pasting of pump settings and firmware upgrades. The user interface with guided setup menus makes the DDA the simplest pump to commission – done remotely using Grundfos GO. For system builders, the DDA pump now comes with built-in fieldbus solutions, making it easier to install.

“We’ve improved the user experience and added time-saving transfer of pump settings, better fault diagnosis, enhanced connectivity, integration with Grundfos GO, increased reliability, and easy service and maintenance,” Sels says.

The DDA pump makes it easier to dose, service and maintain. The operator can safely manage chemical dosing systems with the Grundfos GO app, while the pump’s integrated flow-control management feature makes sure that the right amount of chemicals is dosed all the time. This prevents waste, improving resource efficiency and supporting sustainable consumption in dosing installations. In addition, Grundfos did not stop there.

“With the new DDA, it was important for us to take the idea of sustainable and safe dosing solutions to new levels,” Sels explains. “For example, in addition to the usual spare parts, such as valves, diaphragm, sensors and mounting plate, the new DDA’s cube (with electronics and I/O board) is also available as a spare part, extending the pump lifetime almost indefinitely.”

Discover Grundfos’ world of SMART Digital dosing by visiting grundfos.us. To ensure correct sizing of the dosing solution for your application, use the sizing tool available on the Grundfos Product Center.