Rockwell Automation, Inc. has announced the launch of the FactoryTalk Optix portfolio. Industrial organizations are now able to utilize components designed for the development and programming of industrial applications. The company states that it enables teams to build versatile HMI solutions that meet varied customer requirements and adapt to changing needs and future technologies. FactoryTalk Optix portfolio provides an open architecture along with options for design, deployment, connectivity and extensibility that enable users to create applications.

According to Brian Shepherd, senior vice president of Software & Control at Rockwell Automation, the company’s cloud-based solutions will increase productivity with new ways to overcome software limitations, improve multi-user collaboration and support workflows. The FactoryTalk Optix portfolio includes Rockwell Automation’s HMI platform and remote access software, embedded edge compute modules, a wide range of deployment options, flexibility, pre-built libraries and object-orient design.

The new software portfolio reportedly allows users to choose their technology mix. New customers can use visualization software to design HMI applications that can natively work and display on Rockwell Automation and third-party controllers. Users can connect to various third-party software, devices or systems using Rockwell's interoperability and full OPC UA support without paying for unnecessary features with its capability-based runtime licensing.

FactoryTalk Optix portfolio includes: