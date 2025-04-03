Trump Imposes Reciprocal Tariffs on Imported Goods

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced new tariffs on good imported from other parts of the world.

Trump will impose a 10% tariff on all goods from other countries, effective April 5. Citing large trade deficits, the president also announced individualized reciprocal tariffs that are set to take effect on April 9.

Specifically, China will face a reciprocal tariff of 34%, while Vietnam will see a reciprocal tariff of 46%. The European Union will see 20%, Taiwan will see 32% and Japan will see 24%.

CNN reported the reciprocal tariffs were calculated, in most cases, by dividing the country’s trade deficit by the value of the country’s exports to the U.S., then by dividing that figure by half in gesture of “kindness.”

The reciprocal tariffs do not include steel, aluminum, automobiles and automotive parts, copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber, energy and other certain minerals that are not available in the United States. However, these reciprocal tariffs follow taxes previously imposed on steel, aluminum and automobiles.

The announcement sent stock markets in the U.S., Europe and Asia tumbling and prompted criticism from global leaders. David French, executive vice president of governmental relations for the National Retail Federation, pointed to uncertainty surrounding the tariffs.

“Tariffs are a tax paid by the U.S. importer that will be passed along to the end consumer,” French says. “Tariffs will not be paid by foreign countries or suppliers. Even more so, the immediate implementation of these tariffs is a massive undertaking and requires both advance notice and substantial preparation by the millions of U.S. businesses that will be directly impacted. We encourage President Trump to hold trading partners accountable and restore fairness for American businesses without creating economic uncertainty and higher prices for American families.”

Meanwhile, Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, praised the move.

“After decades of policies geared toward offshoring, there will be an adjustment period as businesses restructure their supply chains to adapt to the tariffs, but America can no longer avoid facing the trade imbalances that have plagued us for more than two decades,” Paul says. “Global companies that led the offshoring charge should be held accountable when they seek to hike prices for American consumers. For the past three decades, these corporations have moved millions of jobs out of America and gotten richer. Now they have a choice to make, and their best choice will be to move the production back. Going forward, we must match today’s trade action with comprehensive policies and incentives that spur investment in U.S. factories and supply chains.”