Trump Pauses Imported Goods Tariffs for 90 Days

U.S. President Donald Trump has paused most of his recent tariffs on imported goods for 90 days to negotiate trade deals with the affected countries. He has also left the possibility open to extend the tariffs’ pause beyond 90 days.

Trump raised tariffs on China to 125%, but many other countries will have only a 10% tariff in place for those 90 days.

The tariffs do not include steel, aluminum, automobiles, automotive parts, copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber, energy and other minerals not available in the United States. However, there are still 25% tariffs in place for steel, aluminum, automobiles and automotive parts, regardless of what country they are imported from.

After Trump’s announcement, stock markets around the world rebounded, with the U.S. stock market having its second-best day ever. The European Union also announced it would pause its tariffs against the U.S. for 90 days after enacting them in response to the United States’ tariffs on steel and aluminum, signaling a willingness to negotiate.

According to CoBank, a cooperative bank serving rural America, if the U.S. has extended trade disputes with Mexico, Canada and China, it could harm dairy demand, as those three countries combine for half of the United States’ dairy exporting. CoBank also notes that raised prices have caused U.S. consumers to spend less on groceries.

One of the purposes of Trump lodging tariffs on countries around the world was to bring manufacturing and jobs back to the U.S., but his flip-flop on the tariffs could lead to hesitance on the part of manufacturers, ABC reports.

“Companies could take a long time to relocate, factories a long time to build, and the cost of doing so – plus higher American labor wages – could make their products more expensive for American consumers,” writes Ivan Pereira of ABC.

CBS News reports that the price of imported vegetables, fruit and nuts in the U.S. would have increased by 19% due to the tariffs, citing an analysis by the Yale Budget Lab.

Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist for the National Retail Federation, says consumers have anxiety over the tariffs, leading to declining confidence in retail companies.

“Significant policy uncertainty is weighing on consumer and business confidence,” adds Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the National Retail Federation. “Still, serving customers will remain retailers’ top priority, no matter what the economic environment.”

According to the Manufacturers’ Outlook Survey by the National Association for Manufacturers, a majority of manufacturers list “trade uncertainty” as their top current concern. Additionally, a different survey from the National Association for Manufacturers showed that 87% of small and medium-size manufacturers might have needed to raise prices because of the tariffs.

“Manufacturers are waiting to see whether they should invest and hire,” adds Jay Timmons, president and CEO of the National Association for Manufacturers.

For businesses, including in the food and beverage industry, being able to adapt quickly to these changes in government policy is important, emphasizes Amy Haigler, VP of supply chain operations in the Americas for McCormick & Co., during a virtual State of Innovation in Food Manufacturing event hosted by Manufacturing Dive and Food Dive.

“Having agility in everything we do – in every operation and every formula – is the key for our manufacturing supply chain right now,” Haigler says.

“We’re doing a lot of scenario planning, and we’re making risk-based decisions wherever we can and where we feel it makes sense to really make sure that we don’t get stuck,” says Daniela Vonghia, chief supply chain officer at Del Monte Foods, who also spoke at the event.