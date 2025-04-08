Penn State Course Focuses on Food Safety and Sanitation for Manufacturers

Those working in commercial food facilities can learn the essentials of sanitation practices to prevent food contamination by attending the “Food Safety and Sanitation for Food Manufacturers” course, which will be held Oct. 7-9 at the Rodney A. Erickson Food Science Building on Penn State’s University Park campus.

Offered by the Department of Food Science in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, the course is designed for food manufacturers, sanitarians, quality assurance managers, food plant managers, food engineers, individuals and companies required to follow the Food Safety Modernization Act, as well as those developing in-house food safety programs.

Penn State Extension specialists, food science faculty and industry experts will lead lectures and laboratory sessions covering the science and technology of cleaning and sanitizing, food allergen control, sanitary facilities and equipment design, food defense, pest control and environmental monitoring.

The registration deadline for the course is Sept. 30, and the deadline for discounted early registration is Sept. 7. The registration fee includes tuition, course materials via an electronic folder, laboratory fees, a certificate of attendance, breakfast the first day, lunch the first and second days, a Penn State Berkey Creamery snack and a meal card for $30.

More information and online registration are available at agsci.psu.edu/sanitation.