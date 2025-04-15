Asia’s Leading Food & Beverage Trade Show – A Must-Attend Event for Global Business Leaders

The food and beverage industry plays a vital role in people’s lives worldwide, driving economic and social growth. Technological advancements and innovative developments continue to enhance convenience, improve quality of life, and shape new urban lifestyles across the globe. As consumer demands become more diverse and sophisticated, new trends emerge in the food and beverage sector, including health consciousness, environmental and community awareness, food safety, and sustainability. These factors continuously influence the development of new food and beverage innovations.

One of the world's most distinguished and essential food and beverage trade shows, THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA, is an annual event held in Thailand. Organised by Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC), and Koelnmesse (KM), this event spans over 130,000 square metres and is recognised as Asia’s leading trade show, attracting global business professionals seeking new products, innovations, and industry connections. With Thailand’s abundant natural resources, biodiversity, and rich cultural heritage, the country continues to develop and diversify its food production. THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA is the most comprehensive food and beverage trade show in Asia, serving as a platform for business connections between entrepreneurs, manufacturers, startups, and buyers worldwide.

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025: Beyond Food Experience

The 2025 edition of THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA remains committed to showcasing the latest in food and beverage under the theme ‘Beyond Food Experience’. The event provides an invaluable platform for business growth, offering in-depth insights, networking opportunities, and pathways for success across multiple dimensions, including:

INNOVATION & NEXT

A curated experience for discovering the best food and beverage products, THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025 presents a wide range of innovative products and emerging trends across multiple categories: Drinks, Fine Food, Food Technology, Frozen Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Rice, Seafood and Sweets & Confectionery.

Each category features a diverse selection, including mainstream consumer products, halal-certified products, organic goods, health-focused foods, and specialised products for children, the elderly, and those with specific dietary needs. Additionally, exhibitors include regional producers and innovative startups responding to key market trends such as plant-based proteins, sustainable food production, and next-generation food innovations. This platform offers buyers and business partners a unique opportunity to discover and elevate their business to the next level.

QUALITY NETWORKS

Business success is built on strong connections. THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025 serves as a premier networking hub, bringing together over 3,100 exhibitors from 50+ countries across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Australia. These exhibitors represent high-quality businesses and manufacturers, making THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA a must-attend event for global trade visitors. In 2025, the event is expected to welcome over 90,000 trade visitors from more than 130 countries, facilitating business negotiations, partnership-building, and the expansion of global trade networks.

SPARKING IDEAS

For entrepreneurs and professionals seeking business growth and industry knowledge, THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025 offers a dynamic learning experience. Attendees can explore the latest products and services from exhibitors while gaining insights through a wide range of interactive events, including:

THAIFEX – Anuga Trend Zone – Showcasing the latest industry trends through a collaboration with Innova Market Insights, featuring the most creative and relevant food innovations to help businesses stay ahead.

– Showcasing the latest industry trends through a collaboration with Innova Market Insights, featuring the most creative and relevant food innovations to help businesses stay ahead. THAIFEX – Anuga tasteInnovation Show – Recognising outstanding innovations in food and beverage, featuring trending products such as plant-based proteins, superfoods, and sustainability-driven solutions.

– Recognising outstanding innovations in food and beverage, featuring trending products such as plant-based proteins, superfoods, and sustainability-driven solutions. Future Food Experience+ – A dedicated seminar and tasting session presenting future-forward food solutions.

– A dedicated seminar and tasting session presenting future-forward food solutions. THAIFEX – Anuga Startup – A launchpad for emerging food and beverage entrepreneurs to connect with potential partners and accelerate business growth.

– A launchpad for emerging food and beverage entrepreneurs to connect with potential partners and accelerate business growth. Exhibitions & Seminars – Knowledge-sharing sessions from industry experts, alongside themed exhibitions covering halal-certified products, organic foods, herbal ingredients, and sustainable packaging solutions.

– Knowledge-sharing sessions from industry experts, alongside themed exhibitions covering halal-certified products, organic foods, herbal ingredients, and sustainable packaging solutions. Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge – A world-class culinary competition featuring over 700 teams of professional and aspiring chefs.

DON’T MISS OUT!

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025 will take place from 27 – 31 May 2025:

Trade Days: 27 – 30 May 2025 (10:00 – 18:00 hrs.)

27 – 30 May 2025 (10:00 – 18:00 hrs.) Trade & Public Day: 31 May 2025 (10:00 – 20:00 hrs.)

Venue: Challenger Hall 1–3 & IMPACT Exhibition Center, Halls 5–12, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Thailand.

Pre-register now to secure your spot! Register at: https://registration.thaifex-anuga.com/el/5Mb2Pw