THAIFEX – Anuga ASIA 2025 Soars to New Highs, Strengthening Thailand’s Role as a Regional F&B Trade Hub

THAIFEX – Anuga ASIA 2025, Asia’s leading food and beverage trade show, concluded on a grand scale this year — fulfilling its vision as a platform for meaningful business discovery and global trade connections. It served as a dynamic meeting point for producers, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and buyers from around the world. The show’s resounding success not only highlighted the capabilities of Thai businesses but also signalled growing global interest in Thailand’s food industry. This was clearly reflected in the strong response from international trade participants. The event also created valuable new business opportunities for SMEs, startups, and emerging food entrepreneurs.

A Record-Breaking Showcase of Success

THAIFEX – Anuga ASIA 2025 featured a total of 3,231 exhibitors across 6,208 booths, representing 57 countries. Of these, 1,184 were Thai exhibitors and 2,047 were international exhibitors. The show welcomed a total of 142,370 visitors — including 88,349 trade visitors and 54,021 public visitors on the retail day. The event generated a total trade value of THB 135.68 billion. The top five countries by purchase volume during the show were China, Thailand, India, Vietnam, and Japan. The most popular product categories were Fine Food, Food Technology, Drinks, Frozen Food, and Fruits & Vegetables.

Image provided by Ada Digital Thai

A Trade Show That Goes Beyond

With a vision to go beyond conventional trade shows, THAIFEX – Anuga ASIA 2025 delivered a fully immersive, future-focused experience designed to create value across every segment of the F&B industry.

INNOVATION & NEXT: This show highlighted breakthrough innovations in food and beverage from both Thai and international exhibitors. Leveraging Thailand’s natural abundance—ranging from agricultural produce, fruits and herbs to seafood and livestock—the show introduced visitors to novel flavours and high-potential products across 9 categories: Drinks, Fine Food, Food Technology, Frozen Food, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, Rice, Seafood, and Sweets & Confectionery. In addition, a wide variety of specialised products catered to the evolving demands of international markets, including halal-certified goods, organic offerings, health foods, herbal-based products, and new protein sources shaping the future of food.

QUALITY NETWORKS: THAIFEX – Anuga ASIA 2025 successfully fulfilled the business community’s demand for high-quality networking and global matchmaking. The event connected exhibitors and buyers from East Asia, ASEAN, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Australia — creating a vibrant hub for trade negotiations, strategic partnerships, and international business expansion. Attendees found the right partners, met their goals, and opened new pathways to success.

SPARKING IDEAS: The show also served as a powerful knowledge-sharing platform, igniting ideas and inspiration for entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners alike through expert-led forums, exhibitions, and business consultation services. Key highlights included:

THAIFEX – Anuga Trend Zone: Insightful food and beverage trend reports from across global regions, helping businesses navigate the future.

Insightful food and beverage trend reports from across global regions, helping businesses navigate the future. THAIFEX – Anuga tasteInnovation Show: A curated showcase of standout products such as plant-based proteins, superfoods, and sustainable packaging.

A curated showcase of standout products such as plant-based proteins, superfoods, and sustainable packaging. Future Food Experience+: – immersive experiences of food innovations from various countries alongside thought-provoking forums led by international experts.

– immersive experiences of food innovations from various countries alongside thought-provoking forums led by international experts. THAIFEX – Anuga Startup: A launchpad for young entrepreneurs and food-tech startups to present their innovations and connect with distributors and partners.

A launchpad for young entrepreneurs and food-tech startups to present their innovations and connect with distributors and partners. Exhibitions & Seminars: Showcasing the capabilities of Thai producers in halal food, organic and herbal products, future food innovations, and sustainable packaging solutions.

Showcasing the capabilities of Thai producers in halal food, organic and herbal products, future food innovations, and sustainable packaging solutions. Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge: A world-class culinary competition that drew strong international participation from professional and aspiring chefs.

This year’s edition reaffirmed its position as one of Asia’s most impactful trade shows, delivering tremendous value and satisfaction to both exhibitors and visitors. Get ready to be part of it again at THAIFEX – Anuga ASIA 2026 — Asia’s leading platform for food innovation, high-potential partnerships, and new business opportunities — from 26–30 May 2026 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani. For more information, visit www.thaifex-anuga.com