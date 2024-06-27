THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2024, Asia's leading food and beverage trade show, concluded its resounding success, held under the theme "Beyond Food Experience" from 28 May to 1 June 2024 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Thailand. This event solidified its reputation as an international platform for business matching and valuable networking among entrepreneurs in the food and beverage industry worldwide, driving businesses toward greater success.





Highlights of THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2024

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2024 boasted an impressive presence, featuring 3,133 food and beverage exhibitors (1,109 Thai companies and 2,024 international companies) showcasing their products across 6,238 booths from 52 countries around the world.

The trade show attracted 138,508 visitors, including 85,850 trade visitors and 52,658 public visitors. The total trade value amounted to 96,265.80 million baht. Countries with the highest total purchase were Thailand, China, India, South Korea, and Malaysia, respectively. The top five product categories by sales were fine food, sweets and confectionery, drinks, frozen food, and seafood, respectively.

NOW & BEYOND

Company Name:

Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Thailand Link: https://thaifex-anuga.com Email: thaifex.anuga@ditp

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2024 gathered innovations and trends in the food and beverage industry that cater to current and future lifestyles, focusing on health, sustainability, and emerging trends, to help businesses respond to market demands. The activities included THAIFEX – ANUGA Future Food Market, THAIFEX – ANUGA Halal Market, THAIFEX – ANUGA Organic Market, THAIFEX – ANUGA Startup, THAIFEX – ANUGA tasteInnovation Show, and THAIFEX – ANUGA Trend Zone.

OPPORTUNITY BEYOND

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2024 brought together exhibitors in the food and beverage industry from 52 countries across various regions, including East Asia, ASEAN, Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East, and Australia, to meet with 85,850 trade visitors for fruitful business negotiations, resulting in the greater opportunity for strategic partnerships and collaborations.

INSPIRATION BEYOND

THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2024 was also a holistic learning hub for exploring new experiences and enhancing knowledge in the food business and marketing through activities, exhibitions, seminars, and consulting services, all designed to help businesses succeed in the future. There were several fascinating activities such as Thailand Ultimate Chef Challenge 2024, Future Food Experience+, Food Arcade, Export Clinic, Thai SELECT Pavilion, and Thai Halal Pavilion.

See you again! Be a part of our great success at THAIFEX – ANUGA ASIA 2025 from 27 – 31 May 2025 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand.