GEA Debuts Varipond C for Decanter Centrifuges

GEA has introduced Varipond C, a solution for decanter centrifuges that enables fast and precise adjustment of the separation zone and pond depth.

Varipond C ensures consistent separation results in beverage, food and edible oil production, as well as in refineries. Typical applications are:

2-phase/3-phase wheat starch

2-phase/3-phase animal fats and proteins

2-phase olive oil

Vegetable-based drinks

Fruit juice

Oily water, sludge and refinery oil water

It also helps to reduce energy consumption by around 30%, compared to conventional centripetal pumps. The system is available for all GEA decanters ranging from CF 3000 to CF 8000 and is suitable for both two-phase and three-phase processes, regardless of decanter size, where users need to respond to varying feed conditions, flow rates or different starting materials.

To ensure consistent separation results, the separation zone in the decanter must be continuously adjusted. With GEA Varipond C, this can be done manually or through automated adjustment during operation. This means that pond depth and separation quality can be optimized at any time without compromising on the yield and quality of the solid and liquid phases.

With Varipond C, the pond depth and separation zone can be adjusted either manually with a handwheel or automatically with a servomotor to adapt the separation process to different operating conditions. The food-grade design allows for full CIP cleaning of the Varipond chamber and the use of food-grade lubricants, seals and materials.

Varipond C can be combined with a hydrohermetic sealing to prevent oxygen intake. This reduces product oxidation and improves quality.

Combined with the pre-installed IoT gateway and connection to GEA Cloud, Varipond C enables process optimization. GEA Cloud Services collect process and machine data and provide dashboards for real-time and historical data analysis. Based on this information, the Varipond C settings can be optimized for different feed conditions. Users can also store recipes and operating guidelines to make optimal settings reproducible.