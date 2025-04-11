Premier Tech Systems and Automation Revamps VPF Series Air Valve Bag Filling Machine

Premier Tech Systems and Automation has launched the re-engineered VPF Series air valve bag filling machine.

This equipment has been redesigned to enhance productivity and ensure precise handling of various materials, making it ideal for the food and chemical industries. It features 60% fewer moving parts and less spare parts needs, reducing maintenance cost and downtime.

"We are proud to present a product that embodies three years of intensive research and development,” says Simon Roy, president and CEO of Premier Tech Systems and Automation. “This is just the beginning of our commitment to continuous innovation and enhancement. As the first in a series, this product is designed to secure a strong future in valve bagging, offering exceptional value to our clients while positioning ourselves as a key player in the market.”

The machine’s design requires minimal training and offers easy access for cleaning. The re-engineered VPF-3000 features a new bag opener, a robotic bag applicator, and on-spout sealing with a real-time seal detection system, ensuring top operational consistency and product integrity.

The VPF-3000 handles a range of products, including powdered ingredients, flour, spices, grains, pellets, and chemical materials such as fine chemicals and fertilizers. Its high-speed air packer ensures clean, dust-free operation, ideal for high-volume manufacturers.