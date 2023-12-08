Premier Tech introduced the PRAIRIE SCP-2100 Robotic Nut Sorting Machine. This equipment is designed to remove nuts with defects, such as almonds and pecans, sorting them into multiple streams for repurposing.

Driven by AI technology, this robotic nut sorter is adjustable to the desired grading quality. Its sorting flexibility and precision ensure that only bad nuts are removed, maximizing yield, and meeting product quality standards. With a processing capacity of up to 5,000 lbs per hour, and the capability to operate across multiple shifts a day, the PRAIRIE SCP-2100 stands as an asset in addressing the ongoing labor shortage and workplace safety concerns, the company says.